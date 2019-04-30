Arkansas man pleads not guilty to fatally punching his infant son

(4/29/19) PRAIRIE GROVE, Ar. (KNWA) — A North Arkansas man has pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder.

Mark Lewis, 40, was arrested and charged last month after police say he punched his 2-week-old son in the head, leading to the baby’s death.

Lewis told officers, while he was in police custody, that he became frustrated while caring for the baby.

Police say the baby’s mother and grandmother found the infant dead in their apartment.

The mom had been in a local hospital, being treated for childbirth complications.

She left the hospital after hearing that Lewis had been arrested.

Lewis’s court date is set for July 11.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.