Arkansas man killed in Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say an Arkansas man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Webster Parish.

It happened on Louisiana Highway 159 north of Louisiana Highway 2.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Adam Kennedy of Crossett, Arkansas.

Troopers say Kennedy was driving a 2013 Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer northbound on Louisiana Highway 159. According to witnesses and the crash scene investigation, Kennedy’s vehicle gradually drifted off the left side of the highway and continued traveling in a ditch until it hit a tree.

Kennedy, who was wearing a seatbelt, died as a result of the crash.

Troopers say impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

