Arkansas man charged with terrorism after threatening to “blow up” West Monroe business

WEST MONROE, LA– On March 6, the West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Surge Entertainment Center in reference to a disturbance.

According to the affidavit report, the suspect, Jeremy W. Gifford, appeared to be impaired from perhaps multiple alcoholic beverages.

When WMPD arrived at the scene they learned from several witnesses that Gifford was initially flirtatious with the staff and made several comments about the females sitting on his lap. The suspect then grabbed and hugged an employee. He was informed by staff members his actions were making the employees feel uncomfortable, and staff members then began to keep their distance from Gifford.

The suspect’s attitude suddenly changed once he noticed he was not getting the positive attention he was looking for from the Surge staff, and threatened to “blow up” the building that upcoming weekend with the help of some friends.

One person with Gifford at the time of the incident told him he had to work that weekend, so Gifford replied he would “blow up” the building the following weekend. Along with those threats he stated he would “burn” the building down with everyone still inside the facility.

Next, Gifford told the staff he had a knife on him, and quickly asked if they did not believe him. He revealed the knife and pointed it directly at one of the employees. A person with Gifford told him to put the knife away.

Police were able to identify Gifford with his debit card he used at Surge.

Gifford was later arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on April 6 and bonded out the same day.