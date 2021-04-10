Arkansas man arrested for drugs and battery of Greyhound bus passengers in Downtown Monroe

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — On April 9th at 10:24PM, MPD officers were dispatched to Monroe City Transit on Catalpa St regarding a disturbance. After speaking with a witness who claims he pushed her, police were able to locate the man, 43-year-old Travis Lamond “Jeffrey” Dunkentell at the corner of Hall St. and Desiard St.

Per the police report, when officers attempted to place Dunkentell under arrest, he began resisting and attempted to run away. He was taken to the ground and continued resisting, at which point he was tased, and began complying.

Once Dunkentell was in police custody, officers observed pieces of glass with white residue falling out of his pocket, as well as a pack of cigarettes with suspected meth in the bottom. After being patted down by officers, they also discovered a total of 6 bags containing 10 unidentified pills.

Dunkentell was charged with: simple battery, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute/manufacture a schedule II narcotic.