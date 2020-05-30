Arkansas hospital returns $8.8 million to federal government

MONTICELLO, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — An Arkansas hospital that received $8.8 million in federal money during the pandemic has returned the payment after administrators realized a mistake had been made.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the federal government has been distributing funds to healthcare facilities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Scott Barrilleaux, chief executive at Monticello’s Drew Memorial Hospital, figured out the mix up came from the data the hospital was supposed to give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The mistake qualified providers for a share of $12 billion in targeted payments for facilities struggling in the pandemic.

