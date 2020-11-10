Arkansas governor proposes $50M in tax cuts in new budget

Local News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in a nearly $5.9 billion budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed his budget proposal to lawmakers ahead of the legislative session that’s set to begin in January.

The Republican governor discussed his proposal in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 2,100 lives in the state.

He spoke remotely to lawmakers, who wore face masks as they sat behind plexiglass partitions. Hutchinson’s proposal includes reducing income taxes for new residents for five years.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories