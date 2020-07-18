Arkansas governor: Deferring to local police on mask order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he’s deferring to local police and county sheriff’s departments on how they’ll enforce a new order requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some sheriffs and police departments in the state said Friday they don’t plan to ticket people for violating the order requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Hutchinson on Thursday signed the order, which takes effect on Monday. Violators face up to a $500 fine but no jail time under the new requirement. Some sheriffs say they don’t have the manpower to enforce it.
