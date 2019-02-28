Arkansas flag star bill defeated

ARKANSAS - (2/27/19) The bill would not change the flag's design, but it would change the legal meaning of the blue star above the word "Arkansas".

Right now, it commemorates the Confederate States of America.

Representative Charles Blake wanted to chagne that, to honor Native American tribes.

He argues the "Confederate Linked Star" was added decades after the civil war, at the height of the KKK's power in Arkansas.

Opponents argue the Confederate tie should not be erased.