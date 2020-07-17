Ark. woman charged with nearly $2M coronavirus relief fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been indicted on charges that she defrauded the federal small-business coronavirus relief program out of almost $2 million. Federal agents arrested 41-year-old Ganell Tubbs on Thursday after she was indicted on two bank fraud counts, two of lying on a loan application and one of a monetary transaction from proceeds of unlawful activity. The indictment alleges that the Little Rock woman fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans and used the proceeds for online shopping and a student loan payment.

