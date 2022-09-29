MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Ark-La-Miss fair starts Friday, September 29, 2022, the Monroe Police Department is committed to the public’s safety. There are a few safety measures put into place in the effort to ensure that the fair will be a fun and safe event for everyone.

According to a release, there will be police stationed inside and outside the fair. There will also be a police command center and medical station inside the fair for any assistance.

Outside food, drinks, and alcohol will not be allowed at the fair. Weapons are also not allowed at the event. A security checkpoint with metal detectors will be at the front gate, and all bags will be checked before entering.

If children are lost, instruct them to look for the nearest police officer at the event. To help in the event of a child getting lost, parents can place their phone number in their child’s pocket, to help police get in touch with the child’s parent.

Handicap parking will be across the front gate, near the City Hall. It is asked that participants keep their car doors locked and all valuable items out of sight.

The Monroe police will have zero tolerance for unruly activity. Any person acting in a disruptive manner will be removed and arrested. The Monroe police department encourages everyone to please report any issues to a police officer.