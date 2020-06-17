ARCO hosts first drive thru job fair Wednesday

MONROE, LA (06/17/20) ARCO, who serves men and women with developmental disabilities, hosted an unconventional drive thru job fair Wednesday.

It was held from 9-11 this morning, and then again from 2-4 this afternoon.

People from across the Twin Cities came out to put their applications in.

“It’s been great, we’ve been out here since 9 and we’ve had 5 or so applicants, drop down a few resumes and we already have a few meetings set up this afternoon to talk to a few applicants. And so we’re hoping the afternoon crowd will be a big turn out as well, we want to thank CC’s Coffee house and and Tower Place for having us out here.” JP Gaspard, ARCO Human Resources Director, said.

If you missed this fair they will be hosting a couple more drive thru’s through the remainder of the year. Dates and times will be announced on their Facebook page. You can also apply in person at their location in Monroe; 901 N 4th St, Monroe, LA 71201.