MONROE, La. — ARCO, a community resource, is holding a hiring fair today and tomorrow, February 26 & 27, 2021, in Monroe.

The fair will be taking place at the ARCO HR Department located at 900 North 3rd Street in Monroe, Louisiana, from 10 AM to 3 PM on Friday and Saturday.

ARCO will be holding interviews and hiring on the spot for full-time and part-time direct support workers with pay starting at $9/hour.