Arcadia woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Union Parish

FARMERVILLE, La. — An early morning crash in Union Parish claimed the life of an Arcadia woman over the weekend.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crashed happened shortly before 2:15 AM on Sunday, April 4, along Highway 33 just south of Farmerville.

The initial investigation showed a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by 33-year-old Christian Kinsey, was heading north on Highway 33 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit a ditch embankment, causing the vehicle to become airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Troopers say Kinsey, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.