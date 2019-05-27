AR man refuses medical help after being shot because he didn't want to lose his bicycle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/27/19) LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KARK) -- There's one thing separating a man from going to a hospital after being shot Monday.

"I'd rather hold my bicycle," says Cleo Jones. "I think my bicycle is more important."

Jones took a bullet to his leg just before 9:20 Monday morning on 13th Street near Children's Way, blocks away from Arkansas Children's Hospital.

He says someone confronted him then shot him.

"He asked me to dump my stuff out of my little bag I had," says Jones.

Jones says he's lucky.

"He could've shot me in the heart," he says.

Jones refuses to go to the hospital because he doesn't want to lose his bicycle.

"I don't want it to get locked up," says Jones. "That's my transportation, that's what I count on."

Officers spent time trying to convince him to get medical help, but he didn't budge. He says the Lord will help him, and he didn't want to give up his wheels.

"I count on the good Lord and I think he will take care of me," says Jones.

Jones says his bicycle is the world to him because it's officially an antique. He says everything else is in God's hands.

"In his name, Amen, on a holiday -- Memorial Day," he says.

It's important to note, the shooting did not happen on Children's Hospital's property, it happened on a street near the hospital.