April 28th Monroe City Council Meeting Mitigation Measures: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Monroe City Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods announces the following re: the Tuesday, April 28, 2020, City Council Meeting

“The next regularly scheduled Monroe City Council meeting is 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Monroe City Hall. In compliance with Governor Edwards’ Executive Order and the Attorney General’s open meetings guidance concerning COVID-19, we will adhere to the 10-person attendance limit and practice social distancing while in the meeting. We will LIVESTREAM the City Council meeting on the Monroe City Facebook page to allow residents to “virtually attend” the meeting and see what is taking place in real time. Some City Council members may attend the meeting in person, while others may be attending via video or teleconferencing. The public can view the short form or full agenda packet for this meeting by clicking/visiting the link(s) below, which are also on the City website. If anyone has comments or questions about an agenda item, please email your questions/comments to the City Council Clerk’s office by 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 28. The email address to submit questions/comments is carolus.riley@ci.monroe.la.us . All emails must include the name of the person submitting the questions/comments, his or her physical address and identify the specific agenda item to which the questions/comments relate. One of our City Attorneys will read the questions/comments related to the agenda item identified in the email during the meeting to allow for “public input” on that agenda item. The rules permitting citizen participation at the conclusion of the meeting may be suspended, upon motion and approval by Council, due to the precautions put in place by Governor Edwards.” – Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods, District 3.

