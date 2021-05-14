Applications now being taken for the Clarke M. Williams Future Entrepreneur Academy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Applications are currently being accepted for the Clarke M. Williams Future Entrepreneur Academy for the 2021 program.

According to a release issued by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, the Future Entrepreneur Summer Academy teaches the basics of being an entrepreneur to high school students.

This academy is free and will be held every day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on June 21-25, at the West Monroe campus of LDCC, which is located at 609 Vocational Parkway off Camp Road.

This program is only for students entering grades 9-12 and they must complete the application form by June 1. Seats available are limited.

For more information or to apply for the program, click here.

Still have questions? Contact the Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961, or by email at kkelley@westmonroechamber.org