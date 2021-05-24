AP: Top cop in Black man’s deadly arrest withheld cam video

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene’s shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until the footage emerged last month.

New state police documents obtained by The Associated Press show numerous inconsistencies between Lt. John Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having of the Black man’s arrest.

That included false claims to investigators that Greene was still a threat to flee after his wrists and ankles were cuffed.