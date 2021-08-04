AP: Police brass eyed in probe of Black man’s deadly arrest

FILE – In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, speaks about the agency’s release of video involving the death of Ronald Greene, at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La. Greene was jolted with stun guns, put in a chokehold and beaten by troopers, and his death is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. (Alyssa Berry/The Advocate via AP)

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating whether top Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to protect troopers who punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.

It’s a significant expansion of the federal inquiry that began as an examination of the troopers’ violence against Greene.

Investigators are now probing allegations top police supervisors disregarded body camera evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and pressed a state prosecutor not to bring any charges.

FILE – In this May 10, 2019 image from Louisiana State Trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body camera, troopers hold Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived outside of Monroe, La. The video shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging Greene as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Federal prosecutors are investigating whether top Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to prevent troopers from being charged in the fatal 2019 arrest of Greene. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, speaks about the agency’s release of video involving the death of Ronald Greene, at a news conference in Baton Rouge, La. Greene was jolted with stun guns, put in a chokehold and beaten by troopers, and his death is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. (Alyssa Berry/The Advocate via AP)

This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains on the shield and uniform of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

FILE – This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But Greene’s family alleges troopers used excessive force and “brutalized” him while taking him into custody. (Family photo via AP)

This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and a half dozen people familiar with the case.