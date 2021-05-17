Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill that started advancing in the Louisiana House would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston said she proposed the measure to avoid discrimination against people who choose not to get vaccinated.

Opponents said no such government vaccination mandates exist in Louisiana.

They suggested bill supporters were spreading false narratives about the risks of the vaccine.

The House civil law committee sent the bill to the full House for debate with an 8-3 vote Monday.