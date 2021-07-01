Anonymous donor gives Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo $75,000

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo was given $75,700.00 donation.

According to the city, the donation came from an anonymous donor and the Zoo plans to use the money to help build a handicap accessible train coach to help those in a wheelchair or with limited mobility enter the train and enjoy the ride.

The city says they plan to present the check to the Zoo on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. All are welcome to attend this event.