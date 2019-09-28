Annual River Rat Paddle Challenge offered outdoor fun and a way to support a good cause

WEST MONROE, LA (09/28/19)– It might be the first weekend of fall, but it didn’t stop the river rats. The fourth annual River Rat Paddle Challenge kicked off on Bayou D’arbonne and ended on the Ouachita Right by Trapp’s.



This six and a half mile course took one kayaker an hour and 18 minutes to finish the race. This event offered some outdoor fun but also raised money to benefit horse assisted therapy services in northeast Louisiana.



“Well it’s good all the way around. It’s good physical fitness, it’s great use of the river, the money is going to a very good cause to help people, and it’s a good community event. It brings people together and enjoy it,” said Bronson Moss, River Rat Kayaker.



Those who participated had a chance at winning awards for fastest, largest, and most spirited river rat paddler.