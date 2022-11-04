MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade has been announced for December 1, 2022. This year, the parade theme is “Magic of the Movies- All About Christmas Movies!”

The Christmas parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It will start at the corner of Calhoun and South Washington (Banner News Office), and will go north onto Washington Street.

The parade will eventually proceed to the Southern Arkansas University campus for Celebration of Lights festivities.

The Magnolia Christmas Parade will begin at 5 PM that Thursday evening.