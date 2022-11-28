SMACKOVER, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Every year, Paul and Kay Smith of Smackover, Ark., share the Christmas spirit through their collection of Christmas village displays. The large display, called Christmasville, is a free experience open to people of all ages to come and enjoy the mini village set ups.

Christmasville consists of over 10 different village set ups, over a dozen trees decorated from traditional to honoring hometown heroes, cancer awareness, and soldiers. There is also a hands-on area for kids in the display.

This year, Christmasville kicked off its 2022 holiday season on Thanksgiving Day, and is now open every Friday and Saturday in December from 1 PM to 9 PM through December 31, 2022. The exhibit is open on Christmas Eve from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Christmasville is located at the old city hall building in Smackover, Ark., at 201 E. 7th St.