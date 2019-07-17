Anna Reed to step down from the District F Police Jury, states she lives in the wrong district

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (TheNewsStar) – (7/17/19) According to our partners at The News Star, Anna Reed plans to submit her resignation from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury in District F.

Reed was named to serve Ouachita Parish Police Jury District F in an interim capacity in April. She was sworn in May 6.

Police Jury President Shane Smiley said she determined that she actually lives in District D and is ineligible to serve in this capacity.

Reed has since then, submit her letter of resignation to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

