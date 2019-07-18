Anna Reed former police juror for District F resigns from OPPJ

MONROE, La (7/17/19) Anna Reed was appointed earlier this year to fill the District F seat left vacant after Pat Moore got elected to the statehouse.

As of yesterday, Reed resigned once she discovered she lived in the wrong District.

“I feel bad that staff maybe didn’t verify her address and we didn’t look at that prior to her being sworn in, but its one of those things that slip through the cracks,” Shane Smiley,” President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

Reed has been a long-term voter for the police jury in District F and was well-known to the juries as a constituent. She later realized that something was overlooked.

“When the re-districting occurred in the 2010 census. The parish was re-districted in 2011. Reed prescient, prescient 14 moved from District F into District D at that time,” said Jay Mitchell, Assistant District Attorney.

Once the re-districting occurred back in 2011, Mitchell says there has not been a contested police jury election in District D and F since then.

“No one had opposed Ms. Reed or no one that voted for Ms. Reed in that interim role or serving in that interim role had any knowledge that Ms. Reed didn’t live in the proper district,” said Shane Smiley, President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

In the old district map, it shows reed lived in District F.

In this new one, she lives in District D.

“I can’t commend Ms. Reed enough that as soon this situation occurred became known she step forward and understood that it wouldn’t be appropriate to represent District F while residing in District D,” Jay Mitchell, Assistant District Attorney.

Upon receiving notice from Reed and the Secretary of State, the police jury has 20 days to appoint an interim juror to fill the seat for District F until the end of the year.

The next police jury meeting is scheduled for August 5th.