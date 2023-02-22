RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Anna Lee’s Revoler will host a Crawfish event with live performances at Ben Christmas Crawfish.
This event will take place at 320 Hodges Road Ruston, La at 6:00 PM.
by: Latrisha Parker
