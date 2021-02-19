Animals at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo are safe and warm after extreme winter weather

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has some tree limbs down and a few broken pipes, but no structures were damaged during these extreme winter conditions.

Zoo Director, Tom Pearson, says they were able to plan a week in advance to keep all animals safe and sound. Pearson says all the animals stayed inside their night homes. All the animals are accounted for thanks to zoo keepers who kept them safe throughout the week.

“We actually had some very dedicated employees that volunteered to spend the night, each night, from Sunday night through Thursday night. They would make their round in the middle of the night when precipitation was falling and temperatures were in the teens. They went around to make sure everybody’s heaters were working,” said Tom Pearson, Director of Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo.

The zoo has been closed all week and plans to open back up on Sunday if the road conditions are good.