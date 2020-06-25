Animal causes power outage in North Monroe

MONROE, La. — An animal caused thousands of Monroe residents to lose power early Thursday morning.
According to the City of Monroe, a major power outage in North Monroe happened around 3:30 AM on Thursday. Entergy officials say that an animal managed to get into and cause damage to a substation.
Around 6000 customers lost power in the areas of Park Avenue, North 18th Street, Garden District, Forsythe Avenue, and Loop Road.
As of 3 PM on Thursday, approximately 1,396 customers in those areas are still without power. The Entergy outage map estimates that power will be restored by 6:30 PM.
