Animal causes power outage in North Monroe

MONROE, La. — An animal caused thousands of Monroe residents to lose power early Thursday morning.

According to the City of Monroe, a major power outage in North Monroe happened around 3:30 AM on Thursday. Entergy officials say that an animal managed to get into and cause damage to a substation.

Around 6000 customers lost power in the areas of Park Avenue, North 18th Street, Garden District, Forsythe Avenue, and Loop Road.

As of 3 PM on Thursday, approximately 1,396 customers in those areas are still without power. The Entergy outage map estimates that power will be restored by 6:30 PM.

