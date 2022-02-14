The goal was clear, have the lead after 60 minutes and win a ring.

For Rams tackle and former West Monroe Rebel Andrew Whitworth, it’s a goal he’s very familiar with.

Just four years ago he found himself in the same situation looking to be just the second rebel to bring the Lombardi trophy back to West Monroe.

It would not work out, but now the former Bengal had his old team standing in his way between Super Bowl immortality and another year of what-ifs.

Whitworth says, he believes in his coaching staff, saying the city of Los Angeles deserves it

“Love being here great organization great players love playing for Sean McVay love being here with Melissa and we love helping out” said Whitworth

“It seems to be everything that a mom and dad would ever want in a son. He’s carried all of that over, the spirit of competition and he’s carried all that over and lord made a long NFL career we’re not surprised seeing him play in the super bowl” said Shelby Ainsworth the principal at West Monroe High School.