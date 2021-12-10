An old West Monroe Bank gets a make over

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The old West Monroe Branch Central Savings Bank & Trust Co. on 201 Trenton Street in downtown West Monroe has been renovated into two new properties, an office and a retail space.

The 98 year old building was renovated for Always Best Care Senior Services, an in-home care & assisted living referral services, which is owned by Twin Sisters. Always Best Care Senior Services is an international franchise aimed at helping people who would normally be in a nursing home receive the care they need.