An Easter marked by tornadoes, storms across the South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Strong storms have been pounding parts of the Deep South.

Winds damaged buildings and toppled trees Sunday in Monroe, Louisiana.

There were no immediate reports of injuries as the National Weather Service reported tornadoes over the northwest and north central parts of Louisiana.

But utility companies reported thousands of power outages.

The weather service said much of the South remains at risk of severe weather, with much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia at the highest risk.

According to AL.com, lightning damaged a church roof and steeple in Morgan County, Alabama, Sunday afternoon.

