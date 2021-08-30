An attempt to arrest a suspect at a West Monroe home turns into a standoff

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the events that lead up to a standoff on Red Cut Road near Highway 557.

Deputies say they went to serve an arrest warrant and the person refused to leave the home. Deputies say they were able to defuse the situation and get the suspect to come out of the home without injuries.

Deputies say this situation is still under investigation and there are no other details to be released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when they become available.