MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Amtrak announced on March 10, 2023, that it will seek a federal study for new long-distance service across Mississippi and Louisiana to Texas with the Southern Rail Commission, the City of Monroe, and other Louisiana and Mississippi municipalities.

In Monroe and the surrounding region, Mayor Friday Ellis has been leading the charge to bring passenger rail. Today’s announcement marks a significant step toward establishing passenger rail along the I-20 corridor, and Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross credits Mayor Ellis with making this possible.

We could not have done that without the leadership of Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe and the other cities along I-20 because they started this effort toward this federal-state partnership and this multi-city approach that was unique, and I think Amtrak took note of that and that was really the basis for Amtrak for entering into this is the broad support and the broad work that’s been done by Mayor Ellis and others. SRC Chairman Knox Ross

In a statement, Mayor Ellis expressed how today’s announcement represents an exciting step forward towards making passenger rail a reality in Monroe.