FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 8, 2023, the Southern Rail Commission, along with Amtrak, announced key project milestones for passenger rail projects along the Gulf Coast and within the I-20 Corridor. According to officials, Amtrak and SRC applied for a Federal-State Partnership program grant to study passenger rail service routes connecting New York City, Atlanta, and Dallas/Fort Worth. The proposed service would extend the Amtrak Crescent Train from Meridian, Mississippi, with stops across Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

In November 2022, the SRC, Senator Cassidy, and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis hosted a workshop in Monroe and since then the cities of Monroe, Ruston, and Vicksburg across the I-20 Corridor expressed their support for the project during the meeting.

This has the potential to be the first new Amtrak service of its kind in more than 25 years and it would come in an area that has long been underserved by passenger rail. Now that we have a way forward for new state-sponsored corridor service between New Orleans and Mobile, the I-20 route has been identified by the SRC as its next priority. SRC Chairman Knox Ross

Officials confirmed that Amtrak has reached an agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway to conduct the study, pending STB approval of the acquisition of Kansas City Southern, which currently owns the existing rail line.