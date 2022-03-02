WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- A trucking convoy called the “American Freedom Convoy” is expected to be making its way through Monroe and West Monroe between 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The truckers are headed from Arkansas then through Shreveport and then through Monroe and West Monroe. This convoy is one of many protests against recent supply chain issues across the U.S. The convoy departed from California and the final destination is Washington D.C.

Truckers were urged to join The People’s Convoy, a more than 100-strong force that has raised nearly one million dollars in donations.

Several thousand truckers are expected to be on I-20 Wednesday evening.