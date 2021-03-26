Amazon to build new delivery station outside New Orleans

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Amazon is expected to break ground on a new delivery station in Slidell within the next few weeks.

WGNO-TV reports that the facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in New Orleans suburb. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer that he kept the plan quiet for about 15 months until the announcement could be made.

Amazon is pledging the center will speed up delivery times around St. Tammany Parish. WGNO reports that it will be Amazon’s third delivery station in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the 140,000-square-foot delivery station will bring “hundreds of new jobs” to the state.

Amazon says pay will start at $15 an hour and employees will be eligible for a variety of benefits on day one.