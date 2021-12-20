Alto woman dies in house fire

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The State Fire Marshal says they are investigating a fire that killed a woman who was in the home. According to fire investigators, they were called out on Wednesday, December 15, a little after noon to a fire in the 300 Block of JB Ratcliff Road.

Photo shows the remnants of a home after a house fire in Alto, Louisiana.
Courtesy: Louisiana State Fire Marshal

Firefighters tell us they found the body of a woman near a window in the bedroom. They say they are waiting on official identification and cause of death from the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office, but they believe she is the 51-year-old resident of the home.

According to firefighters, they have not been able to determine where the fire started or what caused it, but they are still investigating.

