‘Alo-Hawk’ brings slice of paradise during ULM’s Annual Spring Fever Week

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Say aloha to friends and soak in the relaxing island vibe during Spring Fever Week, at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

According to a release issued by ULM, Spring Fever Week 2021 includes Super Warhawk Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.

Alo-Hawk kicks off Monday, April 19, with lei handouts and a free lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Bayou Park; it concludes with the NPHC cookout Friday from 1-4 p.m. in the Student Grove.

Hosted by ULM’s Student Life and Leadership, this year’s “Alo-Hawk” event brings a Hawaiian theme to campus in what is historically ULM’s largest gathering of week-long activities for those ready to celebrate the end of the spring semester.

All events are free and open to ULM students, staff, and faculty.

Activities traditionally associated with Spring Fever Week also continue, including T-shirt sales, the annual crawfish boil on Monday, and oozeball on Friday. This year’s concert, open to the community, will be held outdoors in the Grove from 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Alo-Hawk takes on added meaning as the campus looks toward a return to normal following the cancellation of last year’s event due to the pandemic.

Joel Sinclair, Coordinator of Student Activities for Student Life and Leadership, admitted to feeling a “perfect mixture” of both excitement and pressure, given the circumstances.

“There’s more excitement because it shines a glimmer of light, like some normalcy is approaching,” he said. “But it also represents a clean slate because we have new health guidelines to follow. It gives students a way to celebrate their hard work.”

Sinclair attributed the event’s fun-filled, themed activities to the “guidance, focus, and creativity” of the students who surround him daily.

For regular updates on Spring Fever Week, follow the ULM Campus Activities Board on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat.

Alo-Hawk Spring Fever Week

Monday, April 19

11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bayou Park – T-shirt sales, lei handouts, Bungee jump, photo booth/DYI frames

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – CAB lunch social, giveaways – Bayou Park

5:30 p.m. – Crawfish boil – Bayou Park

8 p.m. – “Moana” movie night in the Quad

Tuesday, April 20

11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bayou Park – T-shirt sales, lei handouts, caricatures

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Wesley lunch social – Bayou Park

3 p.m. – Color War with North Monroe College – Bayou Park

7 to 9 p.m. – Silent Disco at The Hangar

Wednesday, April 21

11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bayou Park – T-shirt sales, lei handouts, CAB critter pillows giveaway

8:30 a.m. – WFR Breakfast handout in Scott Plaza

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – SGA lunch social, giveaways, Mindwinder swing ride, dunking booth – Bayou Park

3-4 p.m. – Water Ski Showcase at VCOM (community welcome)

6 p.m. – Mr. ULM Competition at Bayou Pointe

Thursday, April 22

11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bayou Park – T-shirt sales, lei handouts, free snowballs, mobile Escape Room

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chi Alpha lunch social, giveaways – Bayou Park

3:30-7 p.m. – Live music featuring Stephen Paul, Six O’Clock Traffic, Mainmain at Student Grove

Friday, April 23