Alligator at the door? Louisiana deputy wrangles seven-foot gator on porch

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) - A Livingston Parish deputy answered an unusual call late Friday, as a seven-foot alligator walked toward a French Settlement home.

The deputy captured the reptile and moved it to a safer environment, the parish sheriff's office reported.

Alligator sightings are more common this time of year. Mating season is well underway and will likely last until early September.

