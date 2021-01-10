All branches of Ouachita Parish Public Library closed Monday

According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Public Library, all branches will be closed Monday, January 11, 2021 due to inclement weather.
The library says regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 if weather conditions are permitting.
You can still visit their website to borrow e-books and more.
We will update this article as we receive additional information.
