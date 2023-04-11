All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, former Union Parish deputy Christopher Harpin and former Louisiana State Troopers Kory York, John Clay, Dakota Demoss, and John Peters all pleaded not guilty to their involvement in Ronald Greene’s death, who died in Louisiana State Police custody in 2019. The charges filed against the former Louisiana officials can be seen in the list below.

Kory York – Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance in Office

John Clay- Malfeasance in Office and Obstruction of Justice.

Dakota Demoss- Obstruction of Justice.

Christopher Harpin-3 counts of Malfeasance in Office

John Peters- Obstruction of Justice.

The next court date is scheduled for May 12, 2023.

On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.

Since his death, Greene’s family filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.

On December 15, 2022, Louisiana officials confirmed that the State of Louisiana filed charges for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the case. Officials also announced that Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters faced criminal charges in the case.