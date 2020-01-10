Alexandria man on bicycle killed in hit and run

Alexandria, La (01/10/20)— At around 6:30 A.M. on Thursday, State Troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just south of Alexandria.

The crash involved Taurus McQuarn, age 50, of Alexandria, and an unknown vehicle whose driver fled.

The unknown vehicle was southbound on U.S. Hwy 165 when it collided with the southbound bicycle, causing McQuarn to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene with routine toxicology pending.

The unknown vehicle was later identified as a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lacey Jade Jordan, age 27, of Oakdale.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges may be pending.

