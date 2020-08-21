Alert: Phone Calls to WMPD

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe says they’re experiencing issues with their service provider.

Due to an issue with their service provider they’re currently to accept calls directly to the West Monroe Police Department.

If you have an emergency please dial 911.

For non-emergency services please dial 318-322-3970 to contact their dispatch center.

