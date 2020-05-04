Al Copeland foundation gives essential care packages to hospital workers

MONROE, La (05/04/20) — Earlier today the Al Copeland foundation donated essential care packages to the workers at Ochsner LSU health Shreveport in Monroe.

Some of the items donated include non-perishable items, toilet paper, baby wipes, scrubbing bubbles, lysol, and other essential items for the workers homes. The packages were given to hospital workers to bring home as a thank you for the extra time they are giving up to serve the community.

“Indirectly we have a lot of team members working extra hours and it’s difficult for them to get to different retail to actually shop, so this is a tremendous gift and we’re extremely appreciative of this gift from the Copeland foundation,” said Mark Allen Randolph, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Monroe.

The Copeland foundation kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation and donated care pacakges to hospital workers all across Louisiana.