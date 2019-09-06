Airstreams from 10 different states camp out downtown for the weekend

EL DORADO, Arkansas (09/06/19) — If you see small, silver trailers camped out around the square in El Dorado, just know it involves fun and entertainment and it’s all for a good cause.

The downtown square has been transformed into an urban campground until Sunday. 24 airstreamers have come from all over the United States including Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ohio.

“We like to go into small town America and the smaller towns because they’re so welcoming and they have the communities,” Arkansas Razorback Airstream Club member, Jan Heavener said.

Members of the club have several activities planned to give back to El Dorado. They bought chicken plates yesterday to benefit local veterans in Union County.

Saturday, the campers will open up their airstreams to the public for a tour. Each airstream has been decorated for residents to choose which one is the best.

Members are asking for people to cast their votes by dropping off canned goods at each airstreamer. Those proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army in El Dorado.

There will be dancing in the street and live performances from Showdown at Sunset with a band from Shreveport called Identity Crisis.

All events are free to the public.