Aide to attorney general quits amid sexual harassment claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A top aide to Louisiana’s attorney general has resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. In his resignation letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry, Pat Magee says he’s a victim of false and unjust allegations.

The letter was made public on Thursday after Magee told The Acadiana Advocate he was resigning. Also Thursday, The Advocate reported new allegations of improper behavior from a second woman who once worked for Magee.

The newspaper says the woman filed a letter with the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday alleging that Magee engaged in sexual harassment that created a hostile work climate.