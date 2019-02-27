AG: Man possessed videos and images of girls as young as 5 years old

(2/27/19) An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on child pornography charges.

Jason Coppock, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing, possessing, viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child says a news release issued Wednesday by the office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The release also states that Coppock was found in possession of videos and images of girls as young as 5 years old to 12 years old.

I am committed to removing disturbing criminals like Coppock from our neighborhoods,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “His actions prolong the vicious victimization of innocent children.”

Coppock was arrested in April 2017 by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit when special agents seized laptops and external storage devices from his home.