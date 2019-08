OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (8/28/19) Tuesday’s spraying is rescheduled for Thursday.

That spray time will be 9:00 P.M. through around midnight.

They’ll be treating the Shannon S. Rider area which is currently affected by the West Nile Virus.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during this time.

