Adult High School education program now offered at the West Monroe Community Center

WEST MONROE, La (11/21/19) — Louisiana Delta Community College opens high school programs throughout the state to give students a chance to take the GED exam if they were not able to finish high school.

This is one of 12 high school programs Delta has opened.

Students in the high school education program at the West Monroe community center enrolled to improve their futures.

“I’m 26 years old. I’m doing this because I have two kids and I want to be able to give them a better future,” said Trina Smith, Student.

Some hope to inspire their families.

“The reason I’m in this class is to finish what I started. I have a little girl that’s gonna be looking up to me. So, I have to think for her and not myself.” said Lakendria Rogers, Student.

“I’m a 40 year old mother of six. Well my six and my nieces two kids. I just wanted to go back to school and show my kids that it can be done,” said Angela Sutton, Student.

The program is put on with Louisiana Delta Community College and uses their coursework to prepare students to take the GED exam.

A usual day consists of going over curriculum for each subject and doing a writing exercise.

“It’s a really good opportunity for folks who want to get back in and continue their educational journey from wherever they are right now to the next level wherever that may be,” said Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at LDCC.

If students pass the test, they can start the transition over to delta and begin college classes.

“If you have the chance to do it, do it. Because in the future, you’re gonna wish that you did,” said Trina Smith, Student.