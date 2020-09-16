Additional Monroe Police officers placed on extended administrative leave

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, the Monroe Civil Service Board agreed to extend the administrative leave of four Monroe Police officers connected to the beating of Timothy Williams.

Joshua Rachow, Tommy Crowson, James Thigpen and Vincent Gutierrez were originally placed on administrative leave in July.

Four additional officers were added to Tuesday’s agenda. Interim police chief Eugene Ellis requested the following officers be placed on extended administrative leave: Tim Crumb, Robert Simms, Timothy Antley and former interim police chief Reggie Brown.

Officials with the Monroe Civil Service Board say the officers are all on leave pending an internal investigation. They would not confirm why the officers were placed on leave.